KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNO stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

