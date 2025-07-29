KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $908,000 Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.45 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.