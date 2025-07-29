KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Q2 were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.