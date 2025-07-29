KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $950,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.