KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $968,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $19,052,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

