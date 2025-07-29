KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $973,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,788.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.52. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,666.22 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

