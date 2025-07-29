KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.