KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.03 Million in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth $5,750,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at $3,512,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

FLOC opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. Analysts predict that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Flowco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

