KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FSS opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.