KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.05% of International Seaways worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after buying an additional 369,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,230.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,816.02. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $473,730 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. International Seaways Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

