KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

