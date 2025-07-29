KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Timken were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Timken alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Timken by 400.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.