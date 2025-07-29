KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,000 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 49.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 77.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 285,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

