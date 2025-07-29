KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,300 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,546. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $158,947.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,689.30. The trade was a 30.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.