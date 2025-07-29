KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,700 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

