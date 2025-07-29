KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,800 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Insider Activity

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

