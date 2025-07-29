KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,900 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10,767.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 388,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 940,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

