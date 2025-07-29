KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 2,100 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home BancShares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home BancShares

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.8%

Home BancShares stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Home BancShares

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.