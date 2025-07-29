KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 300 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

