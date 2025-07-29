KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 3,200 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

