KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 400 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GATX by 29.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 337.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,262.56. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GATX opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

