KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 400 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Novanta were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,515,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novanta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,391,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Novanta Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NOVT opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.