KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,400 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in QXO were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QXO alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QXO by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QXO by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QXO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QXO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.