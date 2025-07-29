KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 500 Shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

