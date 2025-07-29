KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 5,700 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after buying an additional 37,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,424,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,741,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

ELAN stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

