KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $56,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 238,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

