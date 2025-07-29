KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $4,705,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

