KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Stock Position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after buying an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $22,059,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:SM opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.