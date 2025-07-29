Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lear by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lear by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

