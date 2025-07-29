Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

