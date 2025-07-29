ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,077 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 336.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 136,532 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $77.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.07.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently -378.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

