Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Matson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Matson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,759,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

