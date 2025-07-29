MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 818 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $177.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

