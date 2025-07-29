Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $164,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

