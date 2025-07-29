Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSFT opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.