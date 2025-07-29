MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 51.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

