Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $112,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $419.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.44 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

