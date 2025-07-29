NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

