Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Olin were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Olin alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE OLN opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.