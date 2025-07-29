Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

