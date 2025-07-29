Palmer Knight Co Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palmer Knight Co lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,088,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $828.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

