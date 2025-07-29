Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

