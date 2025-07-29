Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,804.14. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,036.76. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,566. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

