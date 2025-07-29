Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.86.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.22. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

