Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

