Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,080,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

