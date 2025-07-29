Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Q4 Earnings

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.75.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.59 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day moving average of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,119 shares of company stock worth $247,324,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.