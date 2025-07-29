Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

