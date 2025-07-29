Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 357,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,091,399 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

