Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $2.34 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

